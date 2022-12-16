CAF: China On Fire

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • The last few days have seen a massive rally in Chinese equities.
  • The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund is a CEF focused on onshore Chinese stocks.
  • Unlike other closed end funds, CAF has capital growth as its objective, hence does not pay a regular dividend.
  • CAF has an interesting structure, and provides access to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange listed equities.
  • This article covers CEFs.

Image of a globe focusing on Southeast Asia

samxmeg

Thesis

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) is a closed end fund focused on Chinese equities. As per its literature:

The Fund's investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its

beta

Return (Seeking Alpha)

beta

5-Day Return (Seeking Alpha)

total

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

total

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

composition

Composition (Fund Fact Sheet)

sector

Sectors (Semi-Annual Report)

report

Names (Semi-Annual Report)

who is a star

Premium/Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.83K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.