History Says Don't Buy The Dip As The Tesla Bubble Deflates

Jan. 05, 2023 1:51 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)13 Comments
Jaberwock Research profile picture
Jaberwock Research
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla shares are down 70% from their peak and I see comments on Twitter from people who are mortgaging their house to buy the dip.
  • History has not been kind to those who buy as a price bubble deflates.
  • Tesla shares are not a bargain, buying the dip with the expectation that the bubble will re-inflate is a high-risk move.
Tesla electric vehicles awaiting preparation for sale. Tesla EV Model 3, S and X are a key to a cleaner and greener environment.

jetcityimage

I am old enough to remember the dot.com bubble and its subsequent collapse. Online trading had been introduced a few years before the bubble, and that had brought in a lot of new and inexperienced investors dabbling in the stock market, many of

This article was written by

Jaberwock Research profile picture
Jaberwock Research
2.56K Followers
I am a retired engineer and company manager. I do not have a financial background or offer financial advice.The articles I write are for interest only and I try to find subjects that interest both me and my readers.I usually take a small position in the companies that a write about, long or short, but most of my investments are in boring blue-chip dividend stocks.An engineering education has provided me with keen analysis skills. Working on projects in over 30 different countries and living on three different continents has given me a broad view of the world and a healthy skepticism about much of what I see in the financial media these days.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a very small put option position

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.