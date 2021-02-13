5 Dividend Aristocrat Buys For January

Summary

  • "Dividend Aristocrats. in the S&P 500 Index have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years. "--Kiplinger.com/Investing.
  • 65 Aristocrats screened as of January 3, 2022 represented all eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker estimated-top-ten net-gains ranged 13.23%-26.61% topped by VFC & TGT.
  • By yield, VFC topped-all Aristocrats. Top-ten Yields from SWK, FRT, TROW, BEN, IBM, O, MMM, WBA, LEG, & VFC, averaged 4.93%.
  • Aristocrats top ten, by broker-estimated target-price upsides, VFC, MDT, BRO, ESS, TGT, SYY, WST, LOW, SPGI,  and ALB, averaged 20.72%.
  • $5k invested January 3 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, Dogs of the Aristocrats showed 0.03% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities led the January S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats by a whisker.
Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an online slide-show detailing the latest 2023 65 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article, entitled 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On, is by Dan Burrows, a

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

