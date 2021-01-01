Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Fell, But Risks Linger

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance fell by 19,000 for the week ending December 31st, coming in at 204,000.
  • When measured as a percentage of nonfarm payrolls, claims came in at 0.145 percent for November, up from 0.140 in October and above the record low of 0.117 in March.
  • The number of ongoing claims for state unemployment programs totaled 1.572 million for the week ending December 17th, a decrease of 17,417 from the prior week.

By Robert Hughes

four-week average of weekly claims declined for the fourth consecutive week

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance fell by 19,000 for the week ending December 31st, coming in at 204,000. The previous week’s 223,000 was revised down from the initial estimate of 225,000 (see first chart). The

initial claims remain very low by historical comparison

job cut announcements eased back in Dec.

state continuing claims eased back slightly

This article was written by

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Comments

