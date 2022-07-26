Nuvei: Quality Stock, Growing And Reasonably Priced

Summary

  • Nuvei is a quality stock that's growing and reasonably priced.
  • Detailed analysis of its business quality, growth, price, and other factors determines an investment score for Nuvei of 40/50.
  • A DCF valuation reveals a conservative intrinsic value of around $33/share, 25% above the current price of around $25/share.
  • Sensitivity "what if?" analyses reveal what is and is not priced into the current share price.

Woman hand holding credit cards and using smartphone for shopping online with payment on internet banking.

Sitthiphong

AAII sentiment data

There are twice as many bears as bulls! (AAII Sentiment Survey)

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Momentum extremely poor (Seeking Alpha Quant Factors)

Free Cash Flow on Equity calculation

Nuvei generates a fair amount of cash in relation to its equity (Numbers from TIKR Terminal)

TAM visual

Nuvei's estimate of global payment market, by geography (Nuvei Capital Markets Presentation 2022)

Nuvei Growth Targets

Management is guiding high (Nuvei Q3 Earnings Report)

Visual of services offered

Nuvei's services (Nuvei Capital Markets Presentation 2022)

Nuvei competitive advantage visual

Nuvei compares well with top competitors (Nuvei Capital Markets Presentation 2022)

PEG Visual

PEG Ratio Calculation (Author's Calculation)

DCF Assumptions

Fairly conservative assumptions overall (Author's DCF Analysis)

DCF Instrinsic Value results

Nuvei's price is well below intrinsic value (Author's DCF Analysis)

Sensitivity Analysis

The x-axis tracks revenue growth and the y-axis tracks Margin Growth. The cell where they meet is the intrinsic value under those assumptions (Author's DCF Analysis - Sensitivity Analysis)

Sensitivity analysis visual

The x-axis tracks the exit multiple of FCF and the y-axis tracks the discount rate. The cell where they intersect is the intrinsic value of the stock under those assumptions. (Author's DCF Analysis - Sensitivity Analysis 2)

I am self-teaching investing through reading, studying, and practice. I have a long time horizon with a Canadian skew. My favourite investing books are "One Up on Wall Street," by Peter Lynch, and "100 to 1 in the Stock Market," by Thomas Phelps. I also appreciate Terry Smith of Fundsmith and Thomas Hayes from Hedgefundtips.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVEI:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

