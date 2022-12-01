Blackstone Is A Strong Buy For Its High-Performance RE Portfolio And Valuation

Summary

  • The recent selloff in Blackstone Inc. shares presents a compelling entry point for investors looking to build a position in Blackstone with a medium-to-long-term investment horizon.
  • Although we appreciate the short-term risks to earnings due to high-interest rates and reduced fees from Blackstone's management and advisory business, most of the bad news should already have been priced into the stock.
  • Crucially, Blackstone's business model is fundamentally sound and remains in a great position to continue to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns longer term.
  • We particularly like Blackstone's aggressive capital deployment despite the overwhelming pessimism surrounding U.S. real estate. The stock's compelling valuations also present the opportunity for outsized returns over the next few years.
  • We initiate our coverage of Blackstone with a "Strong Buy" rating.

Business Opportunity

Concerns surrounding the Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) flagship private real estate fund, the US$70 billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust ("BREIT"), have weighed heavily on Blackstone's share price performance after a surge in redemptions forced the company to limit withdrawals in

