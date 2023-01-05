Trade Deficit Falls Due To Weak Consumer

Summary

  • The massive Deficit down-spike in March fully reversed and has continued reversing sharply in the latest month after a brief hiatus.
  • Even with the recent drop in November, the YTD deficit is still at all-time highs.
  • The falling trade deficit is a result of falling imports not a surge in exports.

U.S. Import Demand Falls Sharply

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

By SchiffGold

Current Trends

The November 2022 Trade Deficit saw the first contraction in 4 months and actually fell to the lowest level since October 2020. This was primarily driven by a collapse in Imported Goods

Monthly Plot Detail

Trade Balance Detail

Historical Net Trade Balance

Historical Services Surplus

US Trade Balance

TTM US Trade Deficit as % of GDP

US Trade Balance - Surplus/Deficit YTD

This article was written by

