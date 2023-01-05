Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, also known as the FT-900, is published monthly by the Bureau of Economic Analysis with data going back to 1992. The monthly reports include revisions that go back several months. This report details U.S. exports and imports of goods and services.

Here is an excerpt from the latest report:

The U.S. monthly international trade deficit decreased in November 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau. The deficit decreased from $77.8 billion in October (revised) to $61.5 billion in November, as imports decreased more than exports. The goods deficit increased $15.3 billion in November to $84.1 billion. The services surplus increased $1.0 billion in November to $22.5 billion.

The headline number of -$61.5B was better than the -73.0B Investing.com forecast.

Here is a snapshot that gives a better sense of the extreme volatility of this indicator.

We will publish the next Trade Balance report on February 7.

