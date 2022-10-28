The Search Engine Showdown: Comparing Google And Baidu

Jan. 05, 2023 3:01 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL, BIDUAMZN, BABA, BABAF, META, MSFT, TCEHY, TCTZF1 Comment
Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
49 Followers

Summary

  • Both Baidu, Inc. and Google have high growth prospects in the artificial intelligence and cloud computing markets.
  • This is a tale of search engines which are looking to diversify to potentially trillion-dollar markets.
  • Google is a major player in the cloud market, currently holding the third-largest market share globally.
  • Baidu is an important player in China's cloud computing market, being the fourth-largest player.

Businessman using a computer for analysis SEO Search Engine Optimization Marketing Ranking Traffic Website Internet Business Technology Concept."n

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

In this article, I will provide a look into Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ("Google") from the United States and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) from China from a purely fundamental perspective. I believe both companies present interesting long-term

Financial Highlights GOOGL & BIDU

Financial Highlights GOOGL & BIDU (Seeking Alpha)

R&D and Share Buybacks Highlights

R&D and Share Buybacks Highlights (Companies 10-k and Seeking Alpha)

Cloud Market

Cloud Market (Synergy Research Group)

China Cloud Market

China Cloud Market (Canalys)

This article was written by

Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
49 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.