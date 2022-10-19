Maravai LifeSciences Holdings: A Tough Year Or Two Ahead

Jan. 05, 2023 3:04 PM ETMaravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.88K Followers

Summary

  • Now calling it a "transitional" year, MRVI looks like it's going to underperform in 2023, and probably beyond that.
  • COVID revenue guidance was slashed in half on the lower end of prior guidance.
  • EBITDA margin was in the 70 percent range in 2022, but guided for 40 percent to 50 percent next year.

Adult man getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital

andresr

The numbers for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in its last earnings report were fairly close to expectations, but the impact of slowing demand in its high-margin COVID business is most likely going to result in a significant

MRVI Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.88K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.