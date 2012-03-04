IYLD: Shrinking Capital And Income

  • iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF is a multi-asset income exchange-traded fund.
  • IYLD is a fund of funds, with about 60% in bond ETFs  and 40% in equity ETFs.
  • It has lagged 3 other multi-asset income ETFs since 2015.
  • Since inception, IYLD share price is down by 23%, and annualized distributions are down by 30%.
The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) is a high-yield fund with a 12-month trailing yield of 4.91%, and 9 exchange-traded fund ("ETF") holdings. The net expense ratio of 0.58% includes management fees (0.25%) and acquired funds expenses (0.33%). It pays monthly

IYLD vs. Competitors since August 2015

IYLD vs. Competitors, last 12 months

IYLD share price, without dividends

