Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.07K Followers

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 5, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bennett - VP, IR

Tamara Lundgren - Chairman and CEO

Stefano Gaggini - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emily Chang - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Schnitzer Steel's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Presentation. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Michael Bennett, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Bennett

Thank you, Carmon and good morning. I am Michael Bennett, the company's Vice President of Investor Relations. I am happy to welcome you to Schnitzer Steel's earnings presentation for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. In addition to today's audio comments, we have issued our press release and posted a set of slides both of which you can access on our website at schniersteel.com.

Before we start, let me call your attention to the detailed Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2, which is also included in our press release and in the company's Form 10-Q, which will be filed later today.

As we note on Slide 2, we may make forward-looking statements on our call today such as our statements about our targets, volume growth, and margins. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in Slide 2, as well as our press release of today, and our Form 10-K. Please note that we will be discussing some non-GAAP measures during our presentation today. We've included a reconciliation of those metrics to GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.