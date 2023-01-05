Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 05, 2023 3:21 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.07K Followers

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference January 5, 2023 8:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Davis - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Large Cap Pharmaceuticals Analyst

Chris Shibutani

Good morning and happy new year to everybody. My name is Chris Shibutani. I’m the U.S. large cap pharmaceuticals analyst, and I’m going to cover some of the biotech and biopharma sectors. So I was really pleased to see the expectation for performance out of both of those.

Robert Davis

Me too.

Chris Shibutani

Outstanding. We are thrilled to kick off the year literally. This is the start of the year and with Merck being able to be the first voice as the industry and the investor community comes together once again and we look forward to 2023, where obviously expectations for the performance there.

Really pleased to have joining with us Mark Davis, CEO and now Chairman as well, which I think is an interesting context. Also our slide should be updated for that. But I also did want to express a special thanks to the entire Merck team. Peter Dannenbaum in the Investor Relations group is here as well, made extra effort. Everybody is going to be going through quite a deluge next week of news and information. And if San Francisco weather forecasts on my iPhone are correct, deluge in terms of rain as well. Pack an umbrella.

So I think I want to also thank the entire Goldman Sachs research healthcare team and our conference planning efforts here to organize this, it's great to be back in person for this. And I appreciate all of you who are coming here to join us, especially this morning, and as well to people who are online with the webcast. So looking forward to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.