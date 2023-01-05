Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) Presents at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 05, 2023 3:23 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference January 5, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Representatives

Gunnar Wiedenfels - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Jason Bazinet

Very pleased to have a Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery. Gunnar, how are you?

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Morning! Good! How are you?

Jason Bazinet

Doing great, doing great. If there are questions that you want to ask in the audience, just please be sure to hit the button just below the white arrow, just so we make sure that the question gets webcast for the broader audience. Did you have a good holiday?

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Very good.

Jason Bazinet

Nice.

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Much needed couple of days.

Jason Bazinet

Of course.

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Quiet and ready to go for this year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Bazinet

All right, all right. Well, we're approaching I think one year following deal close and I asked – I suspect the strategic rationale for why you did the deal is still very much intact. But we're even getting questions on that front from investors, right. People are so pessimistic about streaming, you know there's just big questions that are out there.

So I'm just going to ask you to just sort of describe the strategic rational at the time of the deal. Has anything changed in terms of the strategic logic for the transaction? And then, things that you've learned over the last year that you think are most salient that maybe you didn't know a priority.

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Yeah, we've learned a lot. Let me take a step back and set the table a little bit if you don't mind. The conference here is really timely for us this year, because the beginning of 2023 really marks the beginning of

