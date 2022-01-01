Globe Life Remains Reasonably Valued, Even At Its All-Time High

Jan. 05, 2023 4:26 PM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL)1 Comment
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.16K Followers

Summary

  • Since my article in late 2020, GL has rallied 40%, to a new all-time high, and thus it has outperformed the S&P 500 (+8%) by an impressive margin.
  • The stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6 and hence it remains reasonably valued.
  • GL currently enjoys two strong tailwinds, namely a steep decrease in claims thanks to reduced COVID mortality and higher investment income thanks to higher interest rates.

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

In late 2020, I recommended buying Globe Life (NYSE:GL) for its 35% upside over the following two years. Since my article, the stock has rallied 40%, to a new all-time high, and thus it has exceeded my price target. In addition, it

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.16K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.