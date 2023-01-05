ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) CEO Hassane El-Khoury presents at J.P. Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum (Transcript)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) J.P. Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum January 5, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hassane El-Khoury - President and CEO

Thad Trent - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harlan Sur

Happy New Year. I'm going to kick it off with the first few questions, and I'll turn it over to the audience to see if they have any questions. The team's strong revenue margin, free cash flow performance has been driven by a strong foundation of technology, product differentiation, focus on core auto and industrial markets, right? Your design win pipeline has been a great indicator of future growth. In 2021, your design win funnel grew 60%, new product revenues grew 28%. How much did the design win funnel grow last year and what are the areas or product categories within your core auto and industrial that saw the largest gains?

Hassane El-Khoury

Yes. Look, obviously, we're in the quiet period, so I won't comment on last year's result. We'll talk about those when we do our earnings. But overall, we've been investing and focusing on automotive and industrial. So a lot of our design win funnel growth has been in those areas, obviously, to follow our investment thesis that we've been putting together.

We don't see that changing moving forward. If you look at our Analyst Day and even our projections that we've had since Analyst Day, where we expect auto and industrial to outgrow the market given our focus on it, but also the content gains that we're doing. Within these, obviously, there are trends within each of these markets that are holding up and driving the design win funnel and subsequently, the growth in these markets. In the automotive, you have electrification and ADAS. In Industrial, what we call the core industrial, factory automation, energy infrastructure, medical, those are what's driving a

