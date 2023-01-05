Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Citi Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.07K Followers

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR.PK) Citi Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference January 5, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Mercier - CFO

Jordan Sadler - SVP, Public & Private IR

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Michael Rollins

Good morning, and for those of you web-streaming welcome back to Citi's 2023 Communications Media and Entertainment Conference. For those of you who haven't met, I'm Mike Rollins, and I cover communication services and infrastructure categories within Citi Research. And before we get started, I'd like to mention that we do have disclosures available at the registration desk, and on the Citi Velocity page from which you're streaming the audio.

We're going to work to incorporate your questions into today's discussion. You're in the room, you can light up the microphone and we'll get to your question. if you are online you can submit your question into the box, and we're going to continue the tradition of using live surveys. They're completely anonymous. They could be accessed on the live polling Q&A section of the streaming site as well as using your connected devices here in the room.

So with all that out of the way, I'd like to welcome Matt Mercier, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of Digital Realty; and Jordan Sadler, SVP, Public and Private Investor Relations of Digital Realty. Thank you both for joining us today.

Matthew Mercier

Thank you, Mike. I appreciate being here.

Jordan Sadler

Thanks for having us.

Michael Rollins

Well, congratulations on the new role.

Matthew Mercier

Thank you. Thank you.

Michael Rollins

And so we're curious to -- for you to share your first acts now as -- and priorities for CFO of Digital Realty and even just more broadly, how you're thinking about those priorities for the company, maybe differently than what we would have been talking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.