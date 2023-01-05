Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Presents at J.P. Morgan 21st Annual Tech/Auto Forum (Transcript)

Jan. 05, 2023 4:23 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.07K Followers

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) J.P. Morgan 21st Annual Tech/Auto Forum January 5, 2023 2:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Bori - Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Mitch Haws - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

All right. Let's go ahead and get started. Good morning, and thank you for attending JPMorgan's 21st Annual CES Semiconductor, Technology and Automotive Conference. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Carlos Bori, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Skyworks. We also have Mitch Haws, Vice President of Investor Relations here with us today. I've asked Carlos to start us off by spending a few minutes describing what the team is showcasing here at CES, given that Skyworks is a leader in cellular and IoT connectivity with growing exposure to the automotive and industrial and infrastructure markets. So gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. And Carlos, let me go ahead and turn it over to you.

Carlos Bori

Okay. Thank you very much. I appreciate the opportunity to speak with everybody today. It's always great to begin the new year at CES, a terrific opportunity to get things going in the right direction. And as always, we have some interesting demonstrations and releases plan for the industry this year. And if I were to highlight a couple, I would start with the automotive segment, where we're showcasing our automotive-grade complete RF front-end system for 5G, inclusive of all the low, the mid to high bands, the ultrahigh bands for 5G, all supplied by organic -- vertically integrated Skyworks technology, and we can talk more about that throughout the presentation. But we're also highlighting in automotive, our power isolation portfolio, which is used for battery management systems for motor-drive, inverter traction. It's also used for battery management systems onboard chargers, among other applications

