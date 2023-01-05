Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) J.P. MORGAN 21ST ANNUAL TECH/AUTO FORUM (Transcript)

Jan. 05, 2023 5:19 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) J.P. MORGAN 21ST ANNUAL TECH/AUTO FORUM January 5, 2023 12:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Murphy - CFO

Sumit Sadana - EVP and CBO

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan

Harlan Sur

Great. Good morning and thank you for attending J.P. Morgan's 21st Annual Semiconductor Technology and Automotive Forum here at the Consumer Electronics Show. My name is Harlan Sur, I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm.

I'm very pleased to have Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer; and Sumit Sadana, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Micron herewith us today. I've asked Mark to briefly summarize the company's November quarter results and outlook, which they reported just two weeks ago, and then we'll dive into the Q&A.

So, gentlemen, thank you for joining us today and Mark, let me go ahead and turn it over to you.

Mark Murphy

Okay. Thank you, Harlan and thank you all for joining us today. I'll start with the Safe Harbor. We will be making forward-looking statements. Those statements have risks and uncertainties associated with them. I refer you to our risk factors, which you can find in our public filings.

As Harlan mentioned, we did just recently report on December 21st, our November quarter, which was our first fiscal quarter. The quarter was characterized or impacted, I should say, by lower pricing trends through the quarter than we had anticipated and as a result, we ended up printing results at the lower end of our range.

And it reflects the market conditions remain challenging, customers continue to adjust inventory levels, certain end markets are weak, especially consumer, and just the overall macro environment is weighing on the market conditions.

We've taken decisive action in a number of ways. We've got additional enterprise-wide

