The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 05, 2023 5:24 PM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.07K Followers

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Pogharian - Vice President-Investor Relations

Joe Scalzo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Shaun Mara - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Growe - Stifel

Cody Ross - UBS

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

Brian Holland - Cowen and company

John Baumgartner - Mizuho

Operator

Greetings and welcome to The Simply Good Foods Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Mark Pogharian, Vice President of Investor Relations for Simply Good Foods Company. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark Pogharian

Thank you, operator. Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you to The Simply Good Foods Company earnings call for the fiscal first quarter ended November 26, 2022. Joe Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shaun Mara, Chief Financial Officer, will provide you with an overview of results, which will then be followed by a Q&A session. The company issued its earnings release this morning at approximately 7:00 a.m Eastern. A copy of the release and the accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com. This call is being webcast and an archive of today's remarks will also be available.

During the course of today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based on subsequent events. A detailed listing of such risks and uncertainties

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.