Quipt: The Excellent Catalyst For A Stunning Small Cap

Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
402 Followers

Summary

  • Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a very impressive quarterly and yearly track record, demonstrating a high increase in revenue and EBITDA.
  • Reimbursement rates should increase dramatically, and regulatory conditions have never been more favorable; this might be a huge catalyst for organic development.
  • Great Elm Healthcare, LLC, the largest division of Great Elm Group, was acquired by the company. Acquisition should increase profitability and have significant synergistic benefits.
  • The EBITDA margin should stabilize or expand, which should fuel future EPS growth and robust EBITDA creation. With the appropriate assessment, sensitivity analysis reveals the plausible valuation.
  • Based on Forward EV/EBITDA, Quipt Home Medical Corp. is very undervalued relative to its industry or historical performance. The growth potential is not fully priced in. The healthcare sector might shield investors from economic downturns.

Large Group Of People Forming A Growing Arrow

imaginima

On the basis of my filter criteria for small-cap stocks, I've been diligently searching for great picks with low revenue volatility, rather than the other way around. Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has a very solid track

Quipt Price Chart

Quipt Price Chart (Tradingview)

Number of unique patients

Number of unique patients (Quipt fillings)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuation Grade

Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha)

Enterprise Value (pre-acquisition)

Enterprise Value (pre-acquisition) (Seeking Alpha)

EV/EBITDA on Annualized EBITDA

EV/EBITDA on Annualized EBITDA (Author´s calculation, Data from Quipt (press release))

Sensitivity analysis, based on Revenue and EBITDA margin

Sensitivity analysis, based on Revenue and EBITDA margin (Author´s calculation)

Sensitivity analysis - Fwd EV/EBITDA

Sensitivity analysis - Fwd EV/EBITDA (Author´s calculation)

This article was written by

Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
402 Followers
I graduated from the University of Economics in Bratislava and successfully passed the Finance, Banking, and Investments program with a Bachelor's degree. In the case of a Master's degree, I have been studying banking. I worked as a macroeconomic analyst in the biggest bank in Slovakia (Slovenska sporitelna). I focus on macroeconomics, mainly on monetary policy and the financial market. Currently, I´m working as Investment Analyst. I am keen on analyzing various companies and creating my investing strategies and ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QIPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.