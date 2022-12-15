Third Harmonic Bio: A Rabbit Out Of The Hat?

Jan. 05, 2023 7:32 PM ETThird Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD)
Summary

  • Third Harmonic Bio discontinuing its chronic inducible urticaria program after its only asset failed in a phase 1 safety trial paralyzes its clinical pipeline.
  • Shareholders are now waiting on a corporate update on the steps forward, but it’s unclear what the future holds.
  • At the current price point where Third Harmonic trades at a negative enterprise value, shareholders and prospective investors should be wary of finding themselves locked into holding a value trap.
  • Returning all capital to shareholders via chapter 7 bankruptcy is now the clear value-creation path forward — any other option would be risky and create uncertainty.
  • Third Harmonic will likely not return their capital but attempt to pull a rabbit out of the hat; now is the time to sell.

Introduction

The new year is upon us, and change is abound in the air. Unfortunately, Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD) faces serious challenges from 2022. Three weeks after its only clinical asset

I have been an avid follower of the stock market and casual investor ever since my dad gifted me a copy of Ben Graham's "The Intelligent Investor" when I entered middle school. By sharing my research and thoughts on Seeking Alpha, I hope to help those with a similar passion for active investing. My ultimate aim is to learn from the feedback my readers leave me to further refine and improve my own investing strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

