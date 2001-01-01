Prosus: Why Things Are Still As Unclear As Ever, Reiterate Hold

Jan. 05, 2023 7:36 PM ETProsus N.V. (PROSY)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • The time has come to revisit Prosus - and because China has gone up in the time since my last article, Prosus is equally seeing a share price increase.
  • There's some impressive outperformance if we look at the company from a 3-4 month perspective. I made my stance clear, and the company reached "BUY" in October/November.
  • Now however, it's back to a firm "HOLD" as I see it - and here is why.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019 - Day 1

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'm going to take another crack at what I believe to be a Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) proxy, namely Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY). I've been writing about Prosus owing to its

Seeking Alpha Prosus Article

Seeking Alpha Prosus Article (Seeking Alpha)

Tencent Share price

Tencent Share price (Seeking Alpha)

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
29.17K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.

The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.