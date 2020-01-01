Iberdrola: Updating The Valuation After The Capital Markets Day

Jan. 05, 2023
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha


Summary

  • We were impressed by Iberdrola's Capital Markets Day, and the company remains one of our favorite utilities.
  • The most important message shared was that Iberdrola plans to invest €47 billion in energy transition assets during the period 2023-2025.
  • We have updated our estimated valuation for the shares, and continue to believe there is an attractive potential upside.
Wind turbines in an offshore wind park producing electricity during sunset.

Sjo/iStock via Getty Images

We started covering Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF)(OTCPK:IBDRY) by saying we estimated that it was trading at a ~20% discount to fair value. So far, the market appears to be agreeing with us, with shares already up ~15% since then, despite the S&P 500 being basically unchanged.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

