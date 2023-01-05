Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 05, 2023 7:24 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.07K Followers

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 5, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Suarez - VP, IR

Bill Newlands - CEO

Garth Hankinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Nadine Sarwat - Bernstein

Kaumil Gajrawala - Credit Suisse

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Grundy - Jefferies

Andrew Strelzik - BMO

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Vivien Azer - Cowen and Company

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Constellation Brands' Third Quarter Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Joseph Suarez. Thank you. You may begin.

Joseph Suarez

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, all, and Happy New Year. Welcome to Constellation Brands third quarter fiscal 2023 conference call. I'm here this morning with our CEO, Bill Newlands; and our CFO, Garth Hankinson. As a reminder, reconciliations between the most directly comparable GAAP measures and any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are included in our news release or otherwise available on the company's website at www.cbrands.com.

Please refer to the news release and Constellation's SEC filings for risk factors, which may impact forward-looking statements made on this call. Before turning the call over to Bill, in line with prior quarters or like last, let me limit everyone to one question per person, which will help us to end our call on time.

Thanks in advance, and now here's Bill..

Bill Newlands

Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Happy New Year to everyone, and welcome to our fiscal third quarter call.

I hope you all had a great holiday season and that our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.