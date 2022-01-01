Fixed Income Opportunity In 9.85% YTM Diana Shipping Bond

Jan. 05, 2023 8:54 PM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)
Alberto Ayuso Martín profile picture
Alberto Ayuso Martín
430 Followers

Summary

  • Low risk /high yield opportunity in Diana Shipping Bond. Yield to maturity is now 9.856%. It has been even higher months ago, reaching 11%.
  • Principal repayment is ensured by contract coverage and low Loan-to-Value.
  • Management owns 17% of the issuance, reducing the risk.

Drybulk freight ship charging/discharging cargo in Vancouver harbour

AWelshLad

Introduction

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is an owner and operator of 43 drybulk vessels, with an average age of ten years and diverse sizes.

The way this Company is managed is conservative, as management is focused on signing time charters

TC coverage

TC coverage (Diana Shipping Q3 2022 Presentation)

Fleet Value

Fleet Value (Author & Clarksons)

Historical 5y old vessel values

Historical 5y old vessel values (Cleaves Securities)

Drybulk Orderbook

Drybulk Orderbook (Diana Shipping Q3 2022 Presentation)

Drybulk Demand

Drybulk demand (Diana Shipping Q3 2022 Presentation)

Debt Profile

Debt Profile (Diana Shipping Q3 2022 Presentation)

Spot rates assumed

Spot rates (Author & FFA Curves)

FCF Calculation

FCF Calculation (Author)

This article was written by

Alberto Ayuso Martín profile picture
Alberto Ayuso Martín
430 Followers
Individual investor. Navigating the line between price and value.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not have a position in this bond due to broker limitations.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.