Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.07K Followers

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 5, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Steven Hooser - Investor Relations

Craig White - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan O'Keefe - Chief Financial Officer

Heather Cobb - Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Educational Development Corporation’s Financial and Operating Results for its Fiscal Third Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Year-to-date Results. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Steven Hooser, Investor Relations.

Steven Hooser

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Educational Development Corporation’s third quarter and fiscal 2023 year-to-date earnings call.

On the call with me today are Craig White, President and Chief Executive Officer; Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; and Dan O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer.

After the market closed this afternoon, the company issued a press release announcing its results for the third quarter and fiscal 2023 year-to-date. The release is available on the company's website at www.edcpub.com.

Before turning to the prepared remarks, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to Educational Development Corporation's recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the company's financial condition.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Craig White, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Craig?

Craig White

Thank you, Steven, and welcome everyone to the call.

I will start today's call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.