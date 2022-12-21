McEwen Mining: Going Back To Life

Jan. 05, 2023 9:34 PM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), MUX:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • On December 21, 2022, the company indicated that operations are performing better in 4Q22 and added 2023 guidance of 150K-170K GEOs.
  • The company produced 35,633 GEOs in 3Q22.
  • I recommend buying MUX between $5.8 and $5.15 with possible lower support at $4.90.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

The Toronto-based McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) released its third-quarter 2022 results on November 7, 2022. Also, on November 28, 2022, McEwen reported that the ongoing exploration program had identified four new gold veins in the Grey

McEwen Mining Assets Location

MUX Assets presentation (MUX Presentation)

MUX Quarterly Mining Comparison 1Q21 vs. 1Q22

MUX 3Q21 versus 3Q22 GEO Production (Fun Trading)

CEO Rob McEwen said in the conference call:

Table

McEwen Copper Ownership (MUX Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

MUX Quarterly Revenues History

MUX Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

The third-quarter revenues were $25.99 million, down from $37.13 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Net loss was $10.53 million or $0.21 per diluted share, of which $7.8 million was related to the Los Azules project expenditures and $5 million on the continued exploration at Canadian and US operating sites.

Cash from operations was a loss of $6.20 million.

MUX Free Cash Flow History

MUX Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It may differ from the company calculation.

MUX Quarterly Cash versus Debt

MUX Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

The total cash was $56.31 million at the end of September 2022. Long-term debt is $63.83 million.

The Los Azules project (68.13% owned by MUX) has been the main focus of the company:

MUX Los Azules Project

MUX Los Azules valuation (MUX Presentation)

It is an excellent copper project but with an initial CapEx of $2.4 billion that could go much higher with the recent inflationary pressures. However, I wonder if McEwen is not trying to bite off more than it can chew.

4 - Gold Equivalent production details. The company produced 35,633 GEOs in 3Q22

MUX Quarterly GEO Production History

MUX Quarterly gold equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Gold Equivalent production was 35,653 Au Eq. Oz, down significantly from 42,874 Au Eq. Oz in 3Q21. The company experienced technical issues at Fox. The COO, William Shaver, said in the conference call:

Unfortunately, we have continued to have some mechanical issues in the Fox processing plant that have constricted the availability in the plant to approximately 77% for the quarter. This has allowed this stockpiled ore to increase substantially over the quarter. In October, the plant availability was significantly better, at 90%, based on a nominal rate of 50 tons per hour or 1,200 tons a day. Thus, the plant operated at approximately 1,100 tons a day.

MUX GEO Production Per Mine History

MUX Quarterly production per mine history (Fun Trading)

Also, El Gallo is coming to the end of its life with only 170 GEOs for the third quarter. CEO McEwen said:

In Mexico, it looked like we are coming to the end of the life of the mine. We did have a feasibility study there for a project called Fenix, and we’ve improved the economics of it considerably with the purchase of a process plant on very advantageous terms.

MUX Quarterly AISC and Gold Price Realized History

MUX San Jose and AISC (Fun Trading)

AISC at the San Jose mine was $1,562 per ounce in 3Q22.

MUX 2022 Guidance

MUX 2022-2023 guidance (MUX Press release)

MUX Technical Analysis Short-Term

MUX TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.77K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mainly trade short-term MUX and keep a small long-term position.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.