Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan 21st Annual Tech/Auto Forum Conference Call Transcript

Jan. 05, 2023 8:45 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.07K Followers

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) J.P. Morgan 21st Annual Tech/Auto Forum Conference Call January 5, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Austin Russell - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Fennimore - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst - J.P. Morgan

Unidentified Analyst

I have the pleasure of hosting Austin Russell and Tom Fennimore from Luminar for the next session. And I think what we'll do is maybe start off with the announcements that you had yesterday in which you provided some updates on the business.

I was mentioning to Trey here, you said a lot without saying much, but hey, looks like you had strong momentum ending the year. So, maybe talk about some of the parts of the announcement, including momentum ending the year.

Austin Russell

Yeah. So, I mean a lot of different things going on and a lot going on here at CES. So, first and foremost, we got the North American debuts of both the new SAIC R7 vehicle. It's from the new electric brand Rising Auto. SAIC is the largest automaker in China and it's already starting -- well, the SOP milestone. We had the SOP milestone them. It's now in consumers' hands driving around across China. So that's a great start to the year, and I should say maybe a great finish the end of last year that was in Q4. But in addition to that, we did announce that we complete our four key 2022 milestones and targets to be at set forth. I think a lot of people thought they were pretty ambitious, which they were, but we actually were able to execute against that obviously, with the start of production with the SAIC vehicle, but also releasing the beta version of our Sentinel software stack, which you can actually see here live at CES. We'll talk a little bit more of that. There's four different things that are going on there.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.