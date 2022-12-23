IHIT: You Could Get An 8% Risk-Free Return Here In 2023

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a CMBS closed end fund.
  • The CEF has a December 1, 2023 target liquidation date.
  • The fund is trading with a 4.25% discount to NAV, which will be realized upon liquidation.
  • The current dividend yield for the vehicle is above 5%, with the collateral composed of mostly investment grade CMBS bonds.
  • This article covers CEFs.

Orange Colored Ball Standing On Wavy Ribbons

Eoneren

Thesis

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) is a closed end fund from a premier asset manager. What is particular about this vehicle is its term structure:

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide a high

semi

Benchmark (Semi-Annual Report)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.83K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.