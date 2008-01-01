Equity Funds Post Their First Quarterly Gain In Four, Climbing 8.77% For Q4 2022

Jan. 05, 2023 10:17 PM ETVSMPX, VFIAX, SPY, FXAIX, IVV, VOO1 Comment
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • For Q4 2022, equity funds (+8.77% on average) posted their first quarterly gain in four.
  • Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification (+12.85%) outpaced the other six broad-based equity groups, followed by USDE Funds (+8.10%).
  • Commodities Base Metals Funds (+20.45%) posted the strongest return in the equity universe for Q4.
  • Dedicated Short Bias Funds chalked up the largest losses in the equity universe, declining 13.14% for the quarter.
  • For 2022, the average equity fund declined 16.82%, posting its worst calendar-year return since 2008.

Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Held In New York

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News

Despite rising inflation and recessionary concerns during Q4, investors initially drove up stock prices on rumors that the Federal Reserve might pivot to a more dovish monetary policy sooner than expected, driving equity mutual funds to their

View as PDF
FUNDMARKET INSIGHT EPORT
18

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.53K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.