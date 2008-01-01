Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News

Despite rising inflation and recessionary concerns during Q4, investors initially drove up stock prices on rumors that the Federal Reserve might pivot to a more dovish monetary policy sooner than expected, driving equity mutual funds to their strongest quarterly returns since Q4 2020—with the average equity fund posting a handsome 8.77% gain. For the quarter, Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. World Equity Fund macro-classification (+12.85%) outpaced the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in nine.

Nonetheless, with the Fed signaling its terminal rate could peak at 5.25% next year—up from 4.75% in September—investors took some of those hard-won gains off the table in December, with the average equity fund losing 4.07% for the month—its poorest showing since September 2022. Equity funds (-16.82%) chalked up their worst one-year return, on average, since 2008.

For the quarter, 100 of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, 94.16% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for Q4.

In this segment, I highlight the fourth quarter and December performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.