XLU: Headwinds Abound In 2023

Jan. 05, 2023 11:26 PM ETUtilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • The XLU ETF is a utility-sector focused ETF.
  • It was only 1 of 2 SPDR Sector ETFs to generate positive returns in 2022.
  • Heading into 2023, I have valuation concerns on both an absolute and relative basis for utilities.
37 / 5.000ÜbersetzungsergebnisseHigh voltage pylons in the evening sun

deepblue4you

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) was an excellent place to hide in 2022, as utilities and energy were the only sectors that delivered positive returns. However, as we head into 2023, investors should consider several headwinds facing the XLU.

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.83K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.