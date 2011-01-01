ABN AMRO Vs. ING: Which Is The Better Pick For The Medium Term?

Jan. 05, 2023 11:37 PM ETABN AMRO Bank N.V. (AAVMY), ING, INGVF
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
222 Followers

Summary

  • Both banks - ABN AMRO and ING - will take a pre-tax hit in Q4 due to unwinding hedges on TLTRO from the ECB - €315 million at ING compared to €250 million at ABN AMRO.
  • ING's tangible book to suffer more from EUR strength in Q4 compared to ABN AMRO which should see a negligible impact.
  • ING targets 12% ROE in 2025 compared to 8-10% at ABN AMRO for 2024. However, ING's target is based on a CET1 of 12.5%.
  • Both banks have ample surplus capital - ING has an MDA buffer of 3.8% compared to 5.5% at ABN AMRO.
  • ABN AMRO should offer about 19% of extra return relative to ING as long as it manages to reach its 10% ROE target.

Channel in Amsterdam Netherlands houses river Amstel

Yasonya/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

European banks are caught between a favorable interest rate environment and recession and geopolitical risks. Sector performance, as measured by the Euro Stoxx Banks Index is largely flat Y/Y having recovered from steep losses over the

Euro Stoxx Banks Index over the past year

Qontigo

LTV Profile of mortgage portfolio

ABN AMRO Q3 2022 Results Presentation

Progress on strategic targets

ABN AMRO Q3 2022 Roadshow Booklet

Progress on strategic targets

ING Q3 2022 Results Presentation

ROE reporting gap due to excess capital

ING Q3 2022 Results Presentation

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
222 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I have a Master's degree in Finance and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.