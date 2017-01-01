Okta: Fantastic Rebound Opportunity

Jan. 06, 2023 12:19 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.06K Followers

Summary

  • After falling 65% over the past twelve months, Okta looks poised to stage a rebound.
  • The company has continued to deliver solid near-40% y/y revenue growth, despite hitting a ~$2 billion annual revenue run rate.
  • Okta has also hit above-breakeven pro forma operating margins, which is a rarity for a company growing at its pace.
  • Trading at ~5x forward revenue, Okta is at multi-year valuation lows.

Man using two factor authentication on laptop computer and mobile phone

grinvalds

My focus for early 2023: pick out winning rebound plays in the tech sector that are strongly aligned to the "growth at a reasonable price" trade. Many very high-quality software companies experienced precipitous falls in stock price last year, and once market volatility

Chart
Data by YCharts

Okta Q3 results

Okta Q3 results (Okta Q3 earnings release)

Okta billings

Okta billings (Okta Q3 earnings release)

Okta margins

Okta margins (Okta Q3 earnings release)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.06K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.