VTI Vs. VOO: What's Different And Why We Use VTI

Jan. 06, 2023 1:06 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), VTI
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Marketplace

Summary

  • A frequent question we received from our marketplace members is about Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).
  • The questions came in different forms. But in essence, they boil down to what’s different and why we use VTI instead of VOO.
  • And here, we will compile our responses into a coherent article.
  • And you will see our key considerations for choosing VTI are twofold: its broader market exposure and the more attractive valuation for the mid-cap and small-cap sectors.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »
What is the difference?

1001Love/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

A key service that we provide in our marketplace is two real-money portfolios with verifiable performances. For those who couldn't wait, our current holdings in the model portfolio are provided towards the end together with its historical performance. And in our portfolios, we

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
5.94K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL TICKERS IN THE SURVIVAL PORTOFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.