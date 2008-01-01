How Low Can We Go?

Summary

  • Momentum was falling as the price continued higher on an intraday basis.
  • Silver enjoyed a near-perfect inverse relationship to the DXY.
  • Silver and Gold have a lot of bullish sentiment to work off but they can do that sideways to down for a while.

By David Brady

We finally got the breakdown I was looking for yesterday, aided by the hawkish FOMC minutes, with follow-through today, assisted by the far higher-than-expected ADP numbers today. Let's see what the Non-Farm Payrolls do tomorrow.

Although

Silver

StockCharts

CORR SLV

Author

US Dollar

StockCharts

