Prosperity Bancshares: Earnings Outlook Is Bright But Valuation Is Not Attractive

Jan. 06, 2023 2:21 AM ETProsperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Deposit costs will likely be stickier in upcoming quarters.
  • The economies of Texas and Oklahoma will support the loan growth.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a moderate upside from the current market price. Further, PB is offering a modest dividend yield.

Prosperity Bank building on Congress Avenue in downtown Austin

aimintang

Earnings of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will most probably continue on an uptrend this year on the back of moderate loan growth. Moreover, the recent improvement in the deposit mix will help the margin expand further in upcoming quarters as

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.87K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.