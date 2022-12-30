A New Year Begins With Renewed Recession Worries

Jan. 06, 2023 3:06 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Marketplace

Summary

  • Last year was one best forgotten when it comes to equity returns. While large drops often indicate a rebound in the following year, 2023 is fraught with some early challenges.
  • Chief among those challenges is the increasing probability of a recession. This is making investors very cautious.
  • I see merit to selective buying in the upcoming months. In the final stages of a recession, stocks tend to move markedly higher. This is something readers won't want to miss.
  • However, I would caution against too much optimism. A recession is never "good" for stocks - especially initially. Increasing defensive exposure and names with strong track records is a good start.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Shocked man holding mobile phone

izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to tackle the broad macro-concern of an impending U.S. recession. This was top of mind for most investors in 2022, and that story continues into 2023 as well. Just

Chance of Recession at 70%

Chance of Recession at 70% (Yahoo Finance)

Global PMI

Global PMI (S&P Global)

$650 billion of bonds / loans are in distressed territory

$650 billion of bonds / loans are in distressed territory (Bloomberg)

Median Cash Ratios For US Companies (%)

Median Cash Ratios For US Companies (%) (St. Louis Fed)

Average Returns of S&P 500

Average Returns of S&P 500 (Schroders)

MSFT's 1-Year Performance

MSFT's 1-Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Consumer Spending On Video Games / Consoles (By Year)

Consumer Spending On Video Games / Consoles (By Year) (Morgan Stanley)

Please consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
7.82K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

Macro-focused investor, working for a major U.S. bank. I grew up in New York, but escaped to North Carolina. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

I provide reasoned, fact-based analysis of different funds and sectors. I list my portfolio here so readers can gain insight into what I am buying/holding, what I'm not, and how that lines up with the views I present in my articles. 

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU / BUI; VDE / UCO; KBWB; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL; EWA

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, BBN, PDO, BGT

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIA, RSP, QQQ, MCD, LOW, DG, WM, WMT, VOO, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.