M/I Homes: Thriving Despite Sectoral Challenges

Jan. 06, 2023 3:20 AM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • MHO has favorable positioning in a challenging housing market.
  • Consistent operational excellence makes the business stronger over time.
  • Successive positive surprises on housing market indicators suggest mispriced expectations.
  • MHO is undervalued; it trades at a 14.6% valuation discount vs. peers.
  • Technicals also suggest a bullish outlook.

Family in front of their house

Michele Pevide

Introduction

Prima facie, the housing sector seems like a terrible place to be with interest rates high, a hawkish Fed and affordability at decadal lows. But it is precisely within these sectors that value is often found. In this piece, I discuss a

MHO Sales Mix

MHO Sales Mix (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

MHO Operational Locations

MHO Operational Locations (MHO November 2022 Investor Presentation)

Sales growth YoY

Sales growth YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Southern and mid-Atlantic sales growth YoY

Southern and mid-Atlantic homebuilding sales growth YoY (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Company gross profit margins

Company gross profit margins (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Northern homebuilding gross profit margins

Northern homebuilding gross profit margins (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Southern and mid-Atlantic homebuilding gross profit margins

Southern and mid-Atlantic homebuilding gross profit margins (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Gross profit margins

Gross profit margins (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

EBIT margins

EBIT margins (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Operating costs as % of revenue

Operating costs as % of revenue (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

United States New Home Sales MoM change

United States New Home Sales MoM change (myfxbook)

US New Home Sales

US New Home Sales (myfxbook)

LTM EV/EBITDA

LTM EV/EBITDA (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

MHO vs S&P500 Technical Analysis

MHO vs S&P500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

MHO Technical Analysis

MHO Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
296 Followers
Track record: +3.85% ANNUALIZED ALPHA with 57% LOWER RISK vs S&P500 using a scalable, (mostly) long-only, no-leverage, (mostly) fully-invested, diversified global large-cap and mid-cap equity strategy.

Investment process:
1. Sourcing investment ideas based on a combination of top-down, bottom-up and momentum analysis along with an AI/ML model to identify the ones most primed for outperformance vs S&P500. The opportunity set includes almost 2000 and ETFs stocks across major stock markets in the world.
2. Evaluating investment ideas by seeing if there is a brief, simple and sensible investment thesis on what can generate alpha vs the market over the next few months and quarters
3. Translating my narrative into numbers to see if the valuations support the thesis

I am a generalist who invests in any sector so long as I see alpha potential. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing. The typical holding period ranges between a few months to a few quarters to even a few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MHO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

