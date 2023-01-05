Lumen: Blood On The Street

Jan. 06, 2023 10:00 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Lumen likely alienated income investors as it eliminated its dividend, forcing dividend investors to exit rapidly.
  • Therefore, LUMN's capitulation to form its December lows has likely reflected this massive bailout.
  • The company is repositioning for growth amid worsening macro headwinds. Hence, the strategic capital allocation adjustment seems appropriate.
  • Investors with a high conviction of its growth pivot and tolerance for downside volatility could find these levels attractive.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Wall Street Bear Market Crisis

wildpixel

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has consolidated constructively after a disastrous FQ3 earnings release, where it "eliminated its dividend" and moved its capital allocation priorities into share buybacks.

The company's strategic change was necessary as it's repositioning for growth execution moving

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
20.28K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.

Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries. 

Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups. 

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.