10 Dividend Stocks To Show The Advantages Of Investing In Individual Stocks Over ETFs

Jan. 06, 2023 7:15 AM ETAAPL, ADDDF, ADDYY, GOOG, GOOGL, KO, LMT, MA, MO, MSFT, NKE, O, PM, SBUX, T, UL, UNLVF, UNLYF, URTH, V, VFFSX, VOO, VZ
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • ETFs offer a wide range of advantages over selecting stocks individually.
  • These advantages include a broader risk diversification than when investing in individual stocks.
  • However, the selection of individual stocks also provides investors with advantages when compared to ETFs.
  • In this article, I will dive deeper into the advantages of selecting individual stocks over ETFs by using 10 dividend income and dividend growth stocks as examples.

Dividends concept. Stack of dollars and calculator.

designer491

Investment Thesis

In a previous analysis, I discussed 'How To Build A Portfolio That Combines An Attractive Dividend Yield With Dividend Growth'. In that article, I briefly mentioned some of the advantages of selecting stocks individually over investing in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs").

URTH Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Microsoft: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

Starbucks: Quant Ranking

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.05K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UL, T, KO, MO, MSFT, SBUX, NKE, ADDYY, AAPL, PM, VZ, V, MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.