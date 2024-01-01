Rates Spark: Labouring Higher

Summary

  • The US 10yr got back up at 3.75% post the low jobless claims number released yesterday but failed to hold up, instead slipping back towards 3.7%.
  • This refusal of market rates to head higher is preventing financial conditions tightening by as much as the Fed would prefer.
  • Combined with a hawkish Fed and supply next week, we see a skew higher in yields.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder

Bonds will maintain a keen focus on the US labour market, which is still hot

The US 10yr got back up at 3.75% post the low jobless claims number released yesterday

10-year and 2-year US Treasury yields

The Fall In Long-Dated Treasury Yields Makes The Fed's Job More Difficult (Refinitiv, ING)

