BUG: $20 Buy Point Is Finally Here, But Will It Break Down Even Further?

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
564 Followers

Summary

  • BUG has trended lower over the past seven months along with the broad market, although some of the ETF's high-value holdings still appear somewhat expensive.
  • In my previous article on this topic, I suggested that patience was needed in order to get an attractive entry point into the ETF closer to the $20 level.
  • Now that this key price level has been reached, a buying opportunity on the next wave of volatility could be upcoming.
  • Will the ETF continue to break down? Concern about weakness in the cloud sector and recent price action in popular holdings such as CrowdStrike suggest more pain ahead. However, a technical support level around $17-18 is the next range to observe for a potential buy.

Data structure and information tools for networking business and cyber security.

carloscastilla

Investment Thesis

Cybersecurity remains as an increasingly important sector for investors to be mindful of. One ticker that I have covered previously is the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), which is an exchange-traded fund that gives exposure to

BUG holdings

BUG Holdings (globalxetfs.com)

BUG support

BUG Chart and Support Level (Author)

This article was written by

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
564 Followers
I come from a family of long-term investors, and over the last several years I have immersed myself in the markets completely, trying to learn as much as possible. My brother, Adam Ebbinghouse, is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. My approach to investing has been a mix of value and growth, with an emphasis on microcap companies recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.