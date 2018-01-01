Coty's Bottoming Has Probably Come To The End But Hold (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 06, 2023 6:02 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)CHD, CLX, IPAR, NWL
Summary

  • The Household & Personal Products industry is slowly picking up and is amongst the best choices in the Consumer Defensive sector.
  • Coty has had excellent performance over Clorox and Church & Dwight over the last 3 months.
  • The technical setup indicates the slow end of the bottom and possibly the beginning of a new uptrend for the stock.

Double vanity with vessel sinks

PC Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Sector and Industry Performance

As for the 1-month relative performance, the Consumer Defensive sector has been an average performer. The sector has returned a loss of nearly 3%, in its defense (pun intended), all sectors have done poorly.

sectors

1-month performance of sectors (Finviz)

sectors

1-week performance of sectors (Finviz)

industries

1-month performance of industries within the Consumer Defensive sector (Finviz)

industries

1-week performance of industries within the Consumer Defensive sector (Finviz)

chart

1-year performance of Coty and peers (TradingView)

chart

3-month performance of Coty and peers (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Daily (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Daily (TradingView)

renko chart

Renko Daily (TradingView)

I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! CFA Level III candidate. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

