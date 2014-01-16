Royal Bank Of Canada: Not Yet

Summary

  • The Royal Bank of Canada report solid results for fiscal 2022 with earnings per share being stable compared to fiscal 2021.
  • The bank will acquire the Canadian operations of HSBC for about $13.5 billion in cash.
  • Despite the solid dividend yield and a rather low valuation multiple, the overheated Canadian housing market might pose a threat to the Royal Bank of Canada.
  • But we can assume the Canadian bank is able to withstand the turbulences, and we will invest when the recession is at a more mature stage.

(Note: All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

One might say I have a rather mixed relationship towards banks and banking stocks. I own Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) and I consider several other banks

Royal Bank of Canada is reporting Q4/22 results

Transaction Overview of HSBC Canada acquisition

HSBC Canada: Strong fundamentals and organic loan growth

Royal Bank of Canada is expecting synergies from acquisition

Royal Bank of Canada is constantly increasing dividend

Royal Bank of Canada: Medium-term financial performance objectives

Stable Canadian housing market due to regulation

Canada Housing Market: High equity ownership

Royal Bank of Canada: High FICO scores

Royal Bank of Canada: Strong financial profile

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVNLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

