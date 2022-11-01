Park Aerospace: Huge Long-Term Buy Opportunity

Summary

  • Park Aerospace saw significant improvement in missed sales, hires, and bookings.
  • Some opportunities are coming closer and the major Airbus A320neo family opportunity continues to exist as does the sales potential of China's C919.
  • Park Aerospace has positive exposure to key programs in commercial aviation, defense, and business jets.
  • Park Aerospace has huge potential, but I believe the improvement in how they approach and retain employees is a must.
Airbus A320neo airplane Toulouse airport

During the last quarter's earnings call for Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE), the company left me with a bitter taste in my mouth. That was not necessarily because the company did not achieve its margin objective, but because the earnings call had

Park Aerospace Q3 2023 results

Park Aerospace Q3 2023 results (Park Aerospace)

GE Aviation program sales

GE Aviation program sales (Park Aerospace)

PAC-3 | Lockheed Martin

PAC-3 missile (Lockheed Martin)

Airbus A320neo

Airbus A320neo (Airbus)

