Catalent: Starting Valuations, ROIC Supportive, Rate Buy

Jan. 06, 2023 7:03 AM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.38K Followers

Summary

  • Investors were net sellers of Catalent equity across the back end of 2022.
  • Much of the downside is explained by diminishing Covid-19 revenues and potential near-term challenges to earnings quality.
  • Despite this, a deeper look at its fundamentals reveals strengths in profitability and economic value added for shareholders.
  • Net-net, we see scope for CTLT to unlock long-term value for shareholders.
  • Rate buy.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis Summary

There are numerous selective opportunities on sale within the broad healthcare segment at present. Starting valuations in many names are now far more respectable, and various short-term volatility drivers have opened up the gates for

refgv

Data: Updata

rgfv

Data: HBI, Refinitiv Eikon, Koyfin

regwf

Data: Author, CTLT SEC Filings

trgef

Data: Author, CTLT SEC Filings

trgf

Data: Author, CTLT SEC Filings

frgd

Data: Updata

trgf

Data: Updata

rtgf

Data: Author estimates

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.38K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CTLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.