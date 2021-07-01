BMEZ: Exposure To High-Risk High-Return Private Investments

Summary

  • The BMEZ fund combines investments in 'next generation' healthcare stocks with pre-IPO private investments.
  • The fund also pays a high current distribution funded through option writing and returns of capital.
  • With poor risk sentiment, the IPO market appears to be frozen. I would be hesitant to invest in the BMEZ fund until this path re-opens.

Innovations in medicine Abstract Molecular Structure

MF3d

The BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) is an interesting fund concept that combines 'next generation' healthcare-stocks with high-risk/high-return private investments and a high distribution yield. During bull markets, the BMEZ allows investors to participate in the speculative frenzy that can develop

BMEZ sector allocation

Figure 1 - BMEZ sector allocation (blackrock.com)

BMEZ top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - BMEZ top 10 holdings (blackrock.com)

BMEZ private investments

Figure 3 - BMEZ private investments (BMEZ Q3/2022 report)

Biotech stocks peaked in Q1/2021

Figure 4 - Biotech stocks peaked in Q1/2021 (stockcharts.com)

BMEZ's position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Figure 5 - BMEZ's position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals (BMEZ 2021 annual report)

BMEZ annual returns

Figure 6 - BMEZ annual returns (morningstar.com)

XLV annual returns

Figure 7 - XLV annual returns (morningstar.com)

BMEZ distribution has been funded from capital gains and return of capital

Figure 8 - BMEZ's distribution has been funded from capital gains and return of capital (BMEZ December 2022 19a notice)

BMEZ trades at a steep discount to NAV

Figure 9 - BMEZ trades at a steep discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

