Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has been trading largely in tandem with broader market in recent sessions after briefly dipping below the $6-level to a record low during the year-end selloff. The shares' weak performance is consistent with lingering investors' angst over looming macro challenges and industry observations of uncertain IT budgets that have already driven forward sales growth estimates down by 4% on average across the software peer group since early 2022. Rising interest rates have also been unforgiving on long-duration stocks like Palantir, which has its valuation prospects pinned on future cash flows that are now being heavily discounted by the weight of surging borrowing costs.

And specific to Palantir's case, while the company stands to benefit from longer-term digital transformation trends as a critical data analytics software provider, near-term macro-driven deceleration is likely inevitable for its commercial business. Meanwhile, it also remains uncertain whether the lumpy nature of its government business during 2022 will skew back into Palantir's favor in 2023.

The Palantir stock currently prices at about 5.3x forward sales with the consensus 2023 growth estimate at the 20% range, which underperforms the fast-growing (+20% to +30%) software peer group average of 6.5x forward sales and in line with the broader software peer group average of 5.2x forward sales (average +16% y/y growth). Although much of the looming fundamental weakness expectations have likely been already priced into the stock at current levels, especially considering Palantir's already positive free cash flows from operations and debt-free capital structure, the still-evolving macro backdrop concerning continued rate hikes, demand weakness, and ensuing uncertainty in IT spending will continue to dampen investors' sentiment and inject further volatility. With the broader market outlook likely to worsen over coming months as the global economy heads towards an imminent recession, our bear case PT of $5 apiece for Palantir remains in the books to potentially create an even more compelling risk-reward entry opportunity within the coming months.

Tech Plague: Job Cuts, Uncertain IT Budgets, and Slow Purchasing Decisions

The number of headwinds (e.g. persistent inflation, rising interest rates, looming recession risks) that had started to gain pace in 2022 are stiffening further as market heads into 2023 which will "conspire to push consumption in the aggregate into negative territory as the year progresses". Specifically, the Fed remains largely unfazed about market's expectations for a pivot towards rate cuts before the end of the year due to looming recession risks. Based on the latest December Fed policy meeting minutes, sentiment among policymakers remains fixed on bringing inflation down to the target 2% range, and seeks to stem any "unwarranted easing in financial conditions [due to] misperception by the public of the [FOMC's] reaction function" to recent signs of slowing price pressures and economic weakness.

In fact, a persistently tight labor market that still sits at record low unemployment of 3.7% remains a top cause for concern among Fed policymakers, fueling "more restrictive policy in the months ahead":

This is further corroborated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent commentary that wages are rising "well above what would be consistent with 2% inflation", putting the labour market next up on the chopping block in policymakers' inflation-quelling campaign. The Fed is currently predicting unemployment of 4.6% next year, while economists see the figure rising as high as 4.9% by early 2024. Source: "SPY and QQQ: Sleighin' or Getting Slayed?"

With the U.S. personal savings rate already buckling at the weight of surging borrowing costs and persistent inflationary pressures, and an ensuing reduction in consumer spending power and demand for goods and services, it is likely only a matter of time before unemployment takes a turn for the worse within the foreseeable future. And this is likely to feed further into the declining "cash stash" hoarded among Americans during the days of pandemic-era stimulus, contributing to a meaningful slowdown across the broader economy.

Accordingly, this simultaneous slowdown in both consumption and the labor market will flow upstream to impact corporate budgets - and inadvertently, IT spending. This is already starting to show through aggressive job cuts across the tech sector, with many constituents looking to shave excess capacity and preserve margins heading into the economic downturn. Declining jobs postings in tech have been a persistent theme in recent months, and will likely continue within the near-term, owing to the weakening economy. This accordingly puts software demand further at risk over coming months - especially for subscription-based models like Palantir as enterprise customers take a "more measured approach to their purchasing decisions" with boardroom executives "talking pennies, not millions" ahead of mounting macroeconomic uncertainties.

Is "Ontology" the Answer to Commercial Success Amid Recession Headwinds?

But Palantir does not merely sit empty-handed waiting for a correction to happen as the broader industry braces for further weakening. We see several themes in software heading into the new year - especially the increasing focus on "customer success" - which Palantir can benefit from to cushion some of the impact from the impending slowdown.

"Customer success matters" when it comes to preserving demand in a shaky economic backdrop. Given stiffing macro challenges, software service providers that cater to customer success will likely fare better than those looking to drive "as many dollars out of customers as possible". And Palantir's continued commitment to deploying a Foundry operating system that enables scalability and ease of deployment for customers, paired with the recent focus on modularization to help "break the barrier of IT resistance to new software structures…and improve acceptance of its cutting-edge technology" play favorably to the theme centering customer success under the current economy.

Let's take a look at "ontology", the key driving force of Foundry. The concept of ontology is foundational to Foundry and the key element that enables scalability and rapid time to deployment for its customers. And what is ontology? It is essentially a roadmap, or as Palantir calls it - a "digital twin" - of an organization to help better make sense of its data and generate value-add decisions at scale. Put into simple terms, while the typical Excel spreadsheet allows users to categorize data by rows and columns, the ontology is almost like a 4D roadmap. It allows data to be mapped based on defined categories that can refer to specific collections of multiple relevant data points, and further marked based on their specific characteristics so they can be linked and prescribed certain "action types" to streamline the process of data management and analytics, and drive better decision-making at scale.

As listed as an example by Palantir, an ontology for airport data could be categorized into various object types such as "Airport", "Flight", and "Airline" with further defined properties to fit their specific details. And once Foundry is set up, users can easily pull up a "central hub" for the information, known as "Object View", to see the related data and how they are linked, and use it to drive better decision-making.

Components of the airport ontology (Palantir) Example of an Airport ontology in object view (Palantir)

And ontology remains the core underlying concept that helps Foundry collate and breakdown siloed enterprise data without disrupting existing IT infrastructures and enable deployment within shorter and more efficient timeframes. And this driving concept matters, especially amid looming risks of recession, as it helps customers "do more with less in times of IT budget uncertainty". The ontology framework driving Foundry also enables "connectivity at scale" by enabling a central "shared source" of data updated in real-time for decision-makers:

By providing a single source of truth, the Ontology enables business users to easily discover and understand the data available across their business as well as view their local decisions in a more global context, providing connectivity at scale. The Ontology is used not only to read data, but also to write data back and capture decisions made by users… the Ontology provides a well-defined system into which new information is modeled into a common language for the organization. With an Ontology, organizations can make the most of their data as the data asset grows, enabling a digital transformation at scale, while controlling complexity and reducing the difficulty of data management… The Ontology [also] enables significant economies of scale in the construction of an operational platform by converging effort onto a single reusable data asset that supports all analytical work and application development. Source: Palantir

With Palantir recently dedicating more focus towards modularizing its Foundry offering to better address industry-specific needs, the underlying ontology for each - whether it is related to industrial machinery, global water / wastewater treatment sectors, commodities, and/or financials - is further refined to enable even faster time to deployment and improved scalability. Said efforts continue to play a critical role in capturing expanding demand from the private sector, and will likely payoff by helping offset some of the near-term pullback driven by recession uncertainties weighing on existing and potential customers' IT budgets.

The Bottom Line

The operating environment for Palantir and the broader software sector will undoubtedly remain tough within the foreseeable future as it navigates through uncertain IT budgets among its existing and potential customers within the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Yet, continued efforts in making Foundry more readily available and applicable to end users' needs in the digitizing enterprise sector marks a key strategy in mitigating some of the near-term demand risks. And on the government front, while the outlook on whether lumpiness in related revenue recognition will turn to Palantir's favor in 2023 remains uncertain, continued expansion of existing partnerships and renewals remain a positive development that underpins the company's growing share in the public sector.

But the inevitable fundamental weakness ahead due to macro headwinds will likely keep prospects of a $5 trough in the books for the Palantir stock for a bit longer. While the stock currently trades at compelling levels that underperform peers with similar growth prospects, fragile sentiment across the sector will remain a drag and increase its vulnerability to broader market volatility. Looking ahead as Palantir approaches the upcoming earnings season, we do not think it will take much positive news to keep the stock's movement in line with key market benchmarks or range-bound at current levels, but it will likely require a material adverse shift in Palantir's current operating backdrop to drive valuations another leg lower and underperform the broader markets. This is corroborated by Palantir's consistent trading levels with the broader software peer group currently, indicating risk sentiment over the stock has normalized from a previous skew towards the downside driven by its relatively lofty premium.