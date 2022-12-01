Palantir: Karpe Diem At $5

Jan. 06, 2023 8:05 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)6 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Palantir ended 2022's selloff with a total wipe-out of its previously lofty valuation premium to peers. With double-digit growth and solid FCF, many wonder if it's a "carpe diem" moment.
  • Trading at about 5.3x forward sales, Palantir is now valued in line with the broader software peer group average and underperforms peers with similar growth prospects at the 20%-30% range.
  • This likely reflects that expectations for near-term recession-driven fundamental weakness have been priced-in, reducing the stock's exposure to further material downward adjustments owing to looming macro challenges.
  • But persistent risk-off market sentiment and ensuing jitters will remain a near-term drag on the stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Digital X 2020/21 In Cologne

Andreas Rentz

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has been trading largely in tandem with broader market in recent sessions after briefly dipping below the $6-level to a record low during the year-end selloff. The shares' weak performance is consistent with lingering investors' angst over looming macro

Palantir Ontology

Components of the airport ontology (Palantir)

Palantir Ontology

Example of an Airport ontology in object view (Palantir)

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
6.5K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.