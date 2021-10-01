Since our initiation of coverage with a buy rating called EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF, OTCPK:ESLOY), a combination between value and growth , the company is up by almost 25% compared to an average S&P 500 return of 0.88%. In the meantime, here at the Lab, we provided various follow-up notes to support our long-term investment thesis. Aside from our comment on the half-year performance and the Q3 results release, in early September, the company hosted a capital market day. EssilorLuxottica's CMD was the first one without Del Vecchio (Luxottica founder and the company's CEO & President); however, the world's largest producer and retailer of frames and glasses fully confirmed its long-term targets and was pretty in line with our buy case recap.
The last point might seem part of the day-to-day business; however, we believe it was a sign of continuity that traced the founder's path. As already mentioned:
the first collaboration between the two houses dated back to 1988 and marked the beginning of a revolution. Indeed, glasses were no longer viewed just as a corrective medical device, but as a fashion accessory to express personality and style. Thus, the industry has been completely reshaped by a new product category. The new licensing agreement for the development, production and global distribution of glasses under the Armani brands will last another 15 years.
Armani Group's renewal collaboration marked the path for other licensing agreements to renew. Indeed, in the period, EssilorLuxottica communicated:
On the negative news, EssilorLuxottica has pending litigation with the FCA-French Competition Authority. Essilor International was fined €81 million for having acted to the detriment of online players and in favor of physical retailers in the distribution of specific ophthalmic lenses. However, the company reiterates that it acted in full compliance with the regulatory standards, and legally maintained to distribute its products with prescriptions to ensure that customers receive the best vision correction for their individual needs. We are still not pricing in this information, and we believe it is immaterial. More important to note is the fact that consumer expenditure is resilient and travel recovery will play a favor in EssilorLuxottica's P&L. Armani's renewal collaboration was truly a key takeaway and as already mentioned, the company's share price performance is still not matched by a fall in earnings expectations. With positive confirmation from FX development and already ahead of Wall Street estimates, we decide to maintain our buy rating at €196 per share over the next 12 months horizon.
